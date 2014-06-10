Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg complained of a slightly stiff back in the third inning of Monday’s 9-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. Getting an early 4-1 lead eased most of the pain. Strasburg coasted to his third consecutive win, needing to throw only 88 pitches before leaving for a pinch-hitter after his teammates had blown the game open in the seventh inning. He’s never lost to the Giants in his career, recording three wins and a 1.80 ERA in four starts.

RHP Doug Fister is last among Nationals starting pitchers in ERA, but there is no shame in that. Especially when you’re first in consecutive games won. Fister will go for his fifth consecutive win Tuesday in Game 2 of the Nationals’ series in San Francisco. It’s been more than two years since a Nationals pitcher won five consecutive starts. That was LHP Gio Gonzalez, the injured standout Fister has replaced in the starting rotation. With Gonzalez tentatively scheduled to return to the Nationals next week, Fister might need to add to his winning streak Tuesday in order to keep his job. He has never faced the Giants in his career.

3B Anthony Rendon took batting practice before Monday’s 9-2 win over the San Francisco Giants in hopes of starting for the first time in three games. But he experienced some discomfort in his right hand, which he injured Friday in San Diego, and a decision was made to restrict him to pinch-hitting duties. Rendon, who never left the bench in Monday’s lopsided win, is expected to start in Game 2 of the series Tuesday.

OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Potomac on June 9.

INF Kevin Frandsen got a nice ovation from his old fans when introduced before his first at-bat in Monday’s 9-2 win over the Giants in San Francisco. The San Francisco Bay Area native and San Jose State product played 174 games in four seasons for the Giants after being their 12th-round pick in 2004. Now a seasoned veteran, Frandsen showed his worth to the Nationals immediately in a rare start Monday. Batting after CF Denard Span had led off the game with a double, Frandsen did exactly what a No. 2 hitter is supposed to do -- he grounded to the right side, advancing Span to third, from where he scored one batter later. Frandsen finished the game 1-for-5.

SS Ian Desmond is not a guy opposing pitchers want to face with the bases loaded. The clutch hitter came through again with three teammates aboard Monday night, grounding a two-run single that helped propel the Nationals to a 9-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. The hit made Desmond 5-for-5 with 11 RBIs when batting with the bases loaded this season. Desmond had a single, double and triple in the game, flying out in the ninth inning with a chance to go for a cycle.