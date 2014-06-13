Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Blake Treinen kept the Nationals in the game Thursday, allowing only two runs in five innings despite surrendering five hits and three walks. However, he made a critical mistake offensively that was as much a factor as anything else in the Nationals’ 7-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. With his team down just 2-1 in the fifth inning, Treinen struck out when attempting to sacrifice C Jose Lobaton into scoring position while batting in a no-out, first-and-third situation. When CF Denard Span followed with a double play grounder to shortstop, the Nationals failed to score, and they never caught up.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann might have captured National League Pitcher of the Week honors last week, but here is something he has never won: a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He will try to erase that distinction Friday in St. Louis in his eighth career start against the Cardinals. Zimmermann is 0-4 in his career against St. Louis. He is coming off a two-hit shutout against the San Diego Padres last Sunday in which he struck out 12.

LHP Gio Gonzalez made his second rehab start for Class A Potomac on Thursday night, and he allowed one run on two hits in four innings. He struck out seven and walked four. Gonzalez hoped to prove he is ready to return to the Nationals’ rotation next week. The left-hander reported no discomfort in his inflamed left shoulder in his first start for Potomac on June 6, but that was the only good news in a lackluster performance.

LF Ryan Zimmerman made his 10th consecutive error-free start in left field Thursday. He had one of the Nationals’ seven hits in a 7-1 loss to the Giants, but that is not what people were talking about before and afterward. Zimmerman, a career third baseman, made a key defensive play Wednesday. Despite Zimmerman’s impressive performances, Nationals manager Matt Williams said Zimmerman would be back at third base the minute OF Bryce Harper returns from his thumb injury.

C Jose Lobaton caught a day game after a night game Thursday and had two of the Nationals’ seven hits in a 7-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Lobaton will get a majority of the catching opportunities for the next two weeks while regular starter C Wilson Ramos is on the disabled list. Lobaton also had a hit in Wednesday’s game, but more important, he was on the receiving end of a seventh consecutive win when he started. That streak ended Thursday.