Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg is looking for his third straight win Saturday night when he takes the mound against St. Louis. Strasburg is coming off a 9-2 victory Monday night in San Francisco, where he threw just 88 pitches in a six-inning outing that saw him allow four hits and a run. He was no-decisioned on April 20 against the Cardinals in Washington’s 3-2 walk-off win.

RHP Blake Treinen was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for LHP Xavier Cedeno. Treinen absorbed the loss Thursday in San Francisco, although his 0-3 record belies an impressive 2.80 ERA over 30 1/3 innings. Treinen didn’t allow more than two earned runs in any of his three starts during his third stint with Washington this year.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann was denied a better fate by his teammates’ inability to figure out Lance Lynn on Friday night. Zimmermann ate a 1-0 loss despite throwing only 76 pitches, 57 for strikes, in a complete game. He gave up three hits and a walk while fanning five. Zimmermann had five innings of fewer than 10 pitches, including five in the fifth and eighth innings.

LHP Xavier Cedeno was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, giving the team a third left-hander in the bullpen. Cedeno was mowing down hitters in the International League, allowing just two earned runs over 14 2/3 innings with a 20-3 strikeout-walk ratio. He pitched for the Nationals Apr. 21, working 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

C Jose Lobaton broke up Lance Lynn’s perfect game with a one-out single in the sixth inning and got to second base on an error by LF Matt Holliday. Lobaton was the game’s only runner in scoring position. It was just the second loss for the Nationals in the last nine games that Lobaton has started.