Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg started his team-high 15th game of the season on Saturday and recorded his 11th successive quality start. He did not allow a homer in his first 25 innings against St. Louis until Matt Adams connected in the seventh inning of a 4-1 win.

INF Anthony Rendon has just two hits in 14 at-bats at Busch Stadium. He singled in the first inning Saturday, but grounded into a double play in the third inning.

OF Jayson Werth stole a base in the first inning Saturday. He is now 4-for-4 against the Cardinals. It was his first stolen base against St. Louis since July 25, 2009.

INF Ian Desmond struck out three times in four at-bats on Saturday. He leads the team with 79 strikeouts.

C Jose Lobaton has a modest four-game hitting streak going. He is 5-for-11 (.455) during the run. He singled in the fifth on Saturday.