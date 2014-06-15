FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
June 15, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Stephen Strasburg started his team-high 15th game of the season on Saturday and recorded his 11th successive quality start. He did not allow a homer in his first 25 innings against St. Louis until Matt Adams connected in the seventh inning of a 4-1 win.

INF Anthony Rendon has just two hits in 14 at-bats at Busch Stadium. He singled in the first inning Saturday, but grounded into a double play in the third inning.

OF Jayson Werth stole a base in the first inning Saturday. He is now 4-for-4 against the Cardinals. It was his first stolen base against St. Louis since July 25, 2009.

INF Ian Desmond struck out three times in four at-bats on Saturday. He leads the team with 79 strikeouts.

C Jose Lobaton has a modest four-game hitting streak going. He is 5-for-11 (.455) during the run. He singled in the fifth on Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.