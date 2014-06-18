Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Tanner Roark wasn’t at his sharpest Tuesday, laboring through five innings in which he threw 95 pitches. But he earned his sixth victory of the season thanks to scattering seven singles and taking advantage of two double plays early in the game. Roark has now won three straight games for the first time this season.

OF Denard Span was back in the lineup Tuesday after missing the finale of the Nationals’ series in St. Louis with a stiff back. Span started the game with a high chop off the plate for a single, breaking an 0-for-18 slump. He finished the night 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will make his first major league start since May 17 on Wednesday after landing on the disabled list for the first time in his career with left shoulder inflammation. He posted a 10.57 ERA in two rehab starts with the Nationals’ Class A team.

LHP Xavier Cedeno was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after the game Tuesday, clearing a space for LHP Gio Gonzalez to return to the lineup. Cedeno was recalled June 13 for the second time this season and pitched one clean inning against St. Louis on June 14.

OF Ryan Zimmerman has had a good last few days. On Monday, Zimmerman held his annual “A Night at the Park” charity event to benefit multiple sclerosis research, which raised around $300,000. Tuesday, Zimmerman had a pair of RBI doubles to bust out of a 5-for-39 funk that had seen his average dip to .253. “I’ve been playing for a little while now, so I‘m starting to get back into the groove,” he said.