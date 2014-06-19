Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper (left thumb spring) hit in the cage and did work in the outfield prior to the game Wednesday. He was placed on the DL April 27 and is expected to return next month, according to manager Matt Williams.

3B Anthony Rendon, facing his hometown team, hit a solo homer in the seventh to begin a winning rally for Washington. He is now 9-for-19 against the Astros and has 10 homers on the season.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who has thrown two complete games in a row, will start Thursday against the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a four-game series. The Nationals are 8-2 against NL East foes in his starts at home since September of 2013.

LHP Gio Gonzalez came off the disabled list and made the start Wednesday against the Astros. It was his first major league appearance since May 17. He gave up four runs in five innings and did not figure in the decision. “I have to keep moving forward. There should be no excuses,” he said.

LF Ryan Zimmerman continues to face challenges as he learns a new position. Houston third baseman Matt Dominguez hit a two-run single to left in the fourth with the bases loaded. Zimmerman fielded the ball and did not make a very strong throw to relay man and shortstop Ian Desmond, who had no shot for a play at the plate.