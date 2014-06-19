FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 20, 2014 / 2:22 AM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Bryce Harper (left thumb spring) hit in the cage and did work in the outfield prior to the game Wednesday. He was placed on the DL April 27 and is expected to return next month, according to manager Matt Williams.

3B Anthony Rendon, facing his hometown team, hit a solo homer in the seventh to begin a winning rally for Washington. He is now 9-for-19 against the Astros and has 10 homers on the season.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who has thrown two complete games in a row, will start Thursday against the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a four-game series. The Nationals are 8-2 against NL East foes in his starts at home since September of 2013.

LHP Gio Gonzalez came off the disabled list and made the start Wednesday against the Astros. It was his first major league appearance since May 17. He gave up four runs in five innings and did not figure in the decision. “I have to keep moving forward. There should be no excuses,” he said.

LF Ryan Zimmerman continues to face challenges as he learns a new position. Houston third baseman Matt Dominguez hit a two-run single to left in the fourth with the bases loaded. Zimmerman fielded the ball and did not make a very strong throw to relay man and shortstop Ian Desmond, who had no shot for a play at the plate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.