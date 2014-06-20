Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg is looking for his third straight quality start when he takes the hill against Atlanta on Friday. Strasburg is coming off his fifth loss of the season, a 6 2/3 inning, 3-run effort against St. Louis on June 14. During his career, the Nationals’ ace is 3-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 13 starts against the Braves.

OF Bryce Harper took batting practice Thursday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his sprained left thumb. Harper drilled a couple of long home runs, but said he still needs time to fully recover, even saying he would need a handful of rehab games under his belt before returning to the field. “I don’t see myself coming back after five games or four games,” he said. “I really want to push it.”

RHP Jordan Zimmermann was the victim of poor run support once again Thursday in the loss to the Braves. Zimmermann went seven strong innings, giving up just two runs, but the Nationals have not scored in the pitcher’s last 22 innings on the hill. Zimmermann picked up a win June 8 against San Diego, but the Nationals scored their six runs in the first three innings of his complete-game. Zimmermann tossed another complete game in a 1-0 loss at St. Louis on June 13.

C Wilson Ramos took batting practice Thursday and he remains on track to be activated when his 15 days on the disabled list are up. Ramos has missed seven games with a right hamstring strain.