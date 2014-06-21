Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg made the start on Friday night against the Braves, just days after the death of his former college coach and mentor Tony Gwynn. Strasburg played at San Diego State under Gwynn, a Hall of Famer with the San Diego Padres. Strasburg gave up a season-high nine hits and four runs in six innings but did not figure in the decision as Washington lost, 6-4, in 13 innings.

RHP Doug Fister will make the start on Saturday night for the Nationals in a game against the Braves that will be broadcast nationally on FOX. He is 8-4 in 18 games/17 starts in his career against National League teams with an ERA of 2.16.

2B Danny Espinosa could be the odd man out when Bryce Harper returns from the disabled list next month, with LF Ryan Zimmerman moving back to third and 3B Anthony Rendon heading to second. Espinosa continues to sparkle in the field but has struck out 79 times in 220 at-bats. He was 2-for-5 Friday and is hitting .232.

OF Denard Span was five-for-12 in his previous three games prior to Friday. When reaching base two times or more, the Nationals were 21-9. Span had two more hits Friday and raised his average to .271 but the Nationals lost 6-4 in 13 innings.