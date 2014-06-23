Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Tanner Roark got the win in the series finale on Sunday against the Braves. Since his major league debut last Aug. 7, he ranks fifth in the majors with an ERA of 2.35. He allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings and improved to 7-4 with an ERA of 2.79. “You can never get mad at umpires,” Roark said of not getting some calls on borderline pitches. “You get frustrated with yourself. We came out with a win and I am happy about that. It is a huge swing. It gives us a big (vote) of confidence in ourselves. We just have to keep it rolling (on Monday in Milwaukee).”

3B Anthony Rendon, who hit a ninth-inning homer on Friday against Braves closer Craig Kimbrel, was 9-for-25 on the homestand that ended Sunday. He had a double and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to make it 4-1 in the win over the Braves. Rendon is batting .275.

OF Jayson Werth entered Sunday with one hit in 19 at-bats in the current homestand. He singled in his first at-bat as Washington scored two runs in the first. Werth ended the homestand with two hits in 23 at-bats and is now hitting .271.

LHP Gio Gonzalez is slated to start on Monday at Milwaukee against the Brewers. It will be his second start since coming off the disabled list June 18.

SS Ian Desmond struck out all four times on Saturday night against the Braves. He fanned in his first two at-bats Sunday and then lined out in his third and last at-bat. He is hitting .231 but leads the team in homers with 14.