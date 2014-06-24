FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
June 25, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Bryce Harper (right thumb surgery in April 2014) singled and walked Monday as he began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac. He’s expected to play seven rehab games and be back with the Nationals by July 1, when they open a series against the Rockies in Washington.

RHP Aaron Barrett threw a perfect seventh inning Monday at Milwaukee, striking out two. He has not allowed a run since June 12 at San Francisco.

1B Adam LaRoche hit his ninth home run of the season Monday, a three-run shot off Brewers RHP Matt Garza that was the difference in Washington’s 3-0 win. Six of LaRoche’s nine home runs this season came with runners on base.

LF/3B Ryan Zimmerman took ground balls at third base Monday, and he could return to his usual position when Bryce Harper comes off the disabled list next week. Zimmerman has played in the outfield since coming off the disabled list himself on June 3.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

