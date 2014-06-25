Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper played five innings in center field and belted a three-run home run in his second rehab appearance Tuesday with Class A Potomac. Harper finished the day 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in the Nationals’ 10-1 victory over Salem.

3B Anthony Rendon went 3-for-7 and hit his 12th home run of the season, a game-tying solo shot in the eighth inning Tuesday off Brewers LHP Will Smith. The home run also gave Rendon 43 RBIs on the season, second most on the team.

OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse.

OF Jayson Werth went 0-for-7 at the plate Monday but recorded his 34th RBI of the season in the first inning. He had reached base safely in 16 of 17 games prior to Monday.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann gave up two runs on six hits and struck out nine Brewers in Washington’s 4-2 victory over the Brewers at Miller Park. Zimmerman came into the game undefeated in four starts against the Brewers and now has a career game of 2.35 against Milwaukee.

RHP Ross Detwiler worked a season-high four shutout innings Tuesday, holding the Brewers to two hits and an intentional walk with two strikeouts. It was Detwiler’s longest outing since a six-inning start last September against the Brewers.