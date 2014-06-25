FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 25, 2014 / 9:32 PM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Bryce Harper played five innings in center field and belted a three-run home run in his second rehab appearance Tuesday with Class A Potomac. Harper finished the day 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in the Nationals’ 10-1 victory over Salem.

3B Anthony Rendon went 3-for-7 and hit his 12th home run of the season, a game-tying solo shot in the eighth inning Tuesday off Brewers LHP Will Smith. The home run also gave Rendon 43 RBIs on the season, second most on the team.

OF Jeff Kobernus (fractured left hand) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse.

OF Jayson Werth went 0-for-7 at the plate Monday but recorded his 34th RBI of the season in the first inning. He had reached base safely in 16 of 17 games prior to Monday.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann gave up two runs on six hits and struck out nine Brewers in Washington’s 4-2 victory over the Brewers at Miller Park. Zimmerman came into the game undefeated in four starts against the Brewers and now has a career game of 2.35 against Milwaukee.

RHP Ross Detwiler worked a season-high four shutout innings Tuesday, holding the Brewers to two hits and an intentional walk with two strikeouts. It was Detwiler’s longest outing since a six-inning start last September against the Brewers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.