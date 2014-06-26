Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg struggled Wednesday, lasting just 4 2/3 innings while giving up seven runs in a 9-2 loss at Milwaukee. Strasburg tied a season high with three walks and gave up multiple home runs for the first time this season.

RHP Christian Garcia was released. Garcia was on the playoff roster in 2012, but a forearm injury in spring training last year and a hamstring injury later in the season prevented him from rising again. Garcia, 28, pitched in 11 minor league games last season and 10 this year.

INF/OF Jeff Kobernus was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and sent to Triple-A Syracuse. Kobernus, 25, hit .273 in 15 rehab games. He had been on the disabled list with a fractured left hand since April 12.

RHP Taylor Hill made his major league debut Wednesday and allowed two runs on five hits with a strikeout in 3 1/3 innings at Milwaukee. Hill was selected earlier in the day from Triple-A Syracuse, where he was 9-2 with a 1.92 ERA over 93 2/3 innings.

INF Greg Dobbs was designated for assignment. The veteran left-handed hitter was 6-for-28 at the plate this season in primarily a pinch-hitting role after signing a minor league contract with the Nationals last month.

SS Ian Desmond had two hits Wednesday, the only two allowed by Brewers RHP Marco Estrada. Desmond has recorded two hits in each of his last three games and in five of his last seven.