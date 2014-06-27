Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister earned a no-decision in his first career appearance against the Cubs, giving up three runs on seven hits while walking none and striking out one in six innings of work. It was the fourth time this season Fister allowed no walks and he’s issued walks to just six batters in 63 2/3 innings this season. The lone strikeout was a season low.

OF Bryce Harper’s return off the disabled list could come as early as Monday, according to National’s manager Matt Williams. Harper, out since April 26 following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, is scheduled to play three more rehab games -- two in the outfield and one possibly as a designated hitter -- for Double-A Harrisburg. “We don’t know how the next three or four days are going to go, but he’s well on his way,” said WIlliams. “He’s had great games so far, but it takes time.”

RHP Tanner Roark (7-4, 2.79) was born and raised in Wilmington, Ill., about 65 miles southwest of Chicago. He is the first University of Illinois alum to get a start at Wrigley Field since Pittsburgh’s John Ericks on Sept. 22, 1995. Roark won his last outing, a 6-5 victory over Houston on June 17 where he worked five innings and allowed 1 run on seven hits while striking out four and walking two.

C Sandy Leon was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse of the International League on Thursday following the National’s reactivation of C Wilson Ramos. Leon, playing in his second big league stint of the season, appeared in five games and went 2-for-15 (.133) at the plate in his most recent appearance with Washington.

C Wilson Ramos was reinstated off the 15-day disabled list (strained right hamstring) and immediately inserted into Thursday’s starting lineup against the Cubs, batting seventh. But Washington manager Matt Williams said he wasn’t going to push Ramos too much. “We’ll try to make sure we bubble wrap him as much as possible, especially early on, (but) get him some games here,” Williams said prior to Thursday’s series opener against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. “He feels good though.” Ramos suffered a strained right hamstring and missed 14 games. Ramos was 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk on Thursday, his third straight multi-hit game dating back to June 9-10 in San Francisco, just before he went on the disabled list.