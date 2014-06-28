Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper’s minor league rehab is down to his last two games and he could be back with the Nationals next week. The Nats’ outfielder doubled during a two-run third inning on Thursday for Double-A Harrisburg and ended up 1-for-3. “He’s playing nine innings (Friday) playing center field and we’ll see how he feels after today after this first nine innings,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “If he feels like he needs some more at-bats, he can be used tomorrow.” Harper’s reinstatement off the 15-day disabled list could come as early as Monday.

RHP Tanner Roark, a native of Wilmington,Ill., located about 65 miles southwest of Chicago, made his second career appearance at Wrigley Field. He slipped to 7-5 after allowing four earned runs and 10 hits in his six innings. He struck out two and walked one while throwing 101 pitches. “I pitched here last year so I got all the jitters out then when i saw everybody and everybody chanting my name out there in the bleachers,” he said.

RHP Blake Treinen was called back up to Washington as the team’s 26th man for Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Treinen started last Saturday at Triple-A Syracuse. He’s made four starts for the Nationals plus four relief appearances. He’s 0-3 with a 2.08 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched with 17 strikeouts and 10 walks.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (4-4, 4.38 ERA) has had a victory in 22 major league ballparks but not Wrigley Field. He looks to add that to his list in the early game of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader. Gonzalez had no decision in his last appearance, a 6-5 Nationals victory over the Astros on June 18.

SS Ian Desmond leads the Nationals in home runs (14) and RBIs (46) but he’s struggled with a .237 batting average. “I don’t know if it’s the way he’s being pitched at all, I just think he’s expanding his zone a little bit too much,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “It’s just just been a little out of the zone at times and that leads to lower average, more strikeouts.”

C Wilson Ramos has made five trips to the disabled list during his career but has a knack for impressive performances upon his return. On Thursday he was 2-for-3 with a walk in his first game back after he was sidelined with a strained right hamstring. Ramos is a combined 7-for-14 with a double, homer, seven RBIs, two runs scored in his five initials games after returning from time on the DL. Ramos moved from seventh to sixth in Friday’s lineup. “We wanted to put him back in a little more of a normal spot,” National’s manager Matt Williams said.