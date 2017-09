RHP Blake Treinen was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Cubs. Treinen, who entered 0-3 with a 2.08 ERA in eight career games, including five start, outdueled Jeff Samardzija for his first career win. He endured five innings -- plus a 55-minute rain delay -- and gave up four hits and two earned runs. He was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.