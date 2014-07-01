FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2014 / 2:47 AM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start on Tuesday at home against the Rockies. Strasburg is 5-0 in his last eight starts at home but the Rockies are the last NL West team to defeat him at Nationals Park -- July 6, 2012.

LF Bryce Harper (left thumb sprain) came off the DL on Monday after he missed 57 games. He had one hit and scored a run and drove in a run.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann made the start on Monday against the Rockies. He got the win by allowing two runs in six innings and ran his record to 5-0 against Colorado even though he used his fastball and slider. “I just didn’t have a very good feel in the bullpen (for the curve),” he said.

LHP Xavier Cedeno was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse when LF Bryce Harper was activated from the disabled list Monday. In 3.1 innings, he allowed four hits and no runs with Washington.

3B/LF Ryan Zimmerman has been starting in left field with LF Bryce Harper on the disabled list. He moved back to third on Monday and had three hits in the 7-3 win over the Rockies.

SS Ian Desmond had a bases-loaded, three-run double in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie. Desmond had two hits and has 27 extra-base hits this season, including a team-high 14 homers. “Desi came up with the big hit with the bases loaded to fire this place up,” said LF Bryce Harper.


