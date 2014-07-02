Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg started on Tuesday at home against the Rockies. Strasburg (7-6) gave up one run and five hits with eight strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings as the Nationals won their fourth game in a row. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu broke up the shutout bid with a long solo homer in the eighth to make it 7-1. “I just tried to execute my pitches better,” said Strasburg, who had allowed 17 hits in his previous two starts. “I wanted to go out there and trust my stuff. I wanted to keep the ball down a little bit better.”

RHP Doug Fister will start on Wednesday in the series finale. He is 4-0 in four home starts for the Nationals in his first season with the team.

LF Bryce Harper started the second game in a row after coming off the disabled list on Tuesday. He had one hit in five at-bats and fanned three times while hitting in the No. 6 hole for the second game in a row.

RF Jayson Werth had two hits and three RBIs in the win Tuesday over the Rockies. He is now hitting .269 after a recent rough patch. “I was here last night watching video with (hitting coach) Rick Schu. We made a minor adjustment,” said Werth, sitting in front of his locker after Tuesday’s game. “I‘m a feel guy. I go on feel. Hopefully that will help get me going. I felt good. It is not for a lack of effort (that he has struggled of late).”

3B/LF Ryan Zimmerman had been starting in left field with Bryce Harper on the disabled list. He moved back to third on Monday and had three hits in the 7-3 win over the Rockies. Zimmerman also started at third on Tuesday and had two hits and lifted his average to .257. He saw action at first late in the game in the blowout, as Adam LaRoche got a few innings off.