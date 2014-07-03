FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 4, 2014 / 6:22 PM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Doug Fister got the win on Wednesday in the series finale. He entered the game with a home record of 4-0 in four starts but gave up a three-run homer in the second to catcher Michael McKenry -- the first homer of the year for the former Pittsburgh catcher. But Fister went seven innings and allowed just the three runs. “The biggest thing was making sure the ball was down in the zone,” Fister said. “It was definitely not my best stuff. It was a battle all night. There was a lot of solid contact” against him.

RHP Tanner Roark will start on Friday against the Cubs. He has one shutout and has allowed just 91 hits in 99 2/3 innings.

RF Jayson Werth continues to get hot at the plate after a rough road trip. He had two doubles and three RBIs Tuesday and then hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning of the Wednesday game. Werth also had a single in the first and is now hitting .272.

SS Ian Desmond broke a 3-3 tie with a solo homer in the seventh on Wednesday in the 4-3 win over the Rockies. “It was a breaking ball,” Rockies’ manager Walt Weiss said of the homer by Desmond. “Desi got the barrel on it. Those are the ones we have to put away.” Desmond also had a big go-ahead hit on Monday and is breaking out of a recent slump. “It’s been a grind,” Desmond said of his recent struggles at the plate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.