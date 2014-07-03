Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister got the win on Wednesday in the series finale. He entered the game with a home record of 4-0 in four starts but gave up a three-run homer in the second to catcher Michael McKenry -- the first homer of the year for the former Pittsburgh catcher. But Fister went seven innings and allowed just the three runs. “The biggest thing was making sure the ball was down in the zone,” Fister said. “It was definitely not my best stuff. It was a battle all night. There was a lot of solid contact” against him.

RHP Tanner Roark will start on Friday against the Cubs. He has one shutout and has allowed just 91 hits in 99 2/3 innings.

RF Jayson Werth continues to get hot at the plate after a rough road trip. He had two doubles and three RBIs Tuesday and then hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning of the Wednesday game. Werth also had a single in the first and is now hitting .272.

SS Ian Desmond broke a 3-3 tie with a solo homer in the seventh on Wednesday in the 4-3 win over the Rockies. “It was a breaking ball,” Rockies’ manager Walt Weiss said of the homer by Desmond. “Desi got the barrel on it. Those are the ones we have to put away.” Desmond also had a big go-ahead hit on Monday and is breaking out of a recent slump. “It’s been a grind,” Desmond said of his recent struggles at the plate.