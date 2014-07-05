FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2014 / 11:37 PM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Bryce Harper was hitless in four at-bats and is hitting .276 on the year. He is 3-for-15 with six strikeouts since coming off the DL on Monday.

RHP Tanner Roark, a native of Illinois and a former pitcher at the University of Illinois, was beaten for the second start in a row by the Cubs -- the team he grew up rooting for. He gave up nine hits and four runs in seven innings Friday.

RF Jayson Werth hit a homer for the second game in a row, with a solo shot against the Cubs in the first inning Friday. He also had a double in the eighth but was stranded as Washington trailed 4-2.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start on Saturday for the Nationals against the Cubs. He has made 12 starts and is striking out more than one batter per inning -- 71 in 68 2/3 innings.

