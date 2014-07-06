FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2014 / 9:12 PM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Bryce Harper was 1-for-3 Saturday and is now 4-for-18 with seven strikeouts since coming off the DL on Monday. “He is just a tick off,” said manager Matt Williams.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start the series finale Sunday against the Cubs. He has not allowed a home run at home since April 9 against the Miami Marlins -- a span of eight starts and 49 innings.

LHP Gio Gonzalez extended his scoreless streak to 30 innings against the Cubs, pitching eight shutout innings in a win. “Every pitch was working today,” C Wilson Ramos said. “Today the changeup was working pretty good.”

