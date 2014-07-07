Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

2B Anthony Rendon, who had three hits Saturday, was hitless in four at bats Sunday. He is now hitting .282.

RHP Rafael Soriano continues to do well for the Nationals. He had his 21st save in 23 tries and lowered his ERA to 1.03 on Sunday.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who was named to the National League All-Star team on Sunday, got the start the series finale Sunday against the Cubs. He has not allowed a home run at home since April 9 against the Miami Marlins -- a span of nine starts and 55 innings. He went six scoreless innings but was not involved in the decision as he was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth Sunday. “My pitch count got up. I think I had 90 pitches after five innings,” said Zimmermann, who was lifted after throwing 105 pitches. Said Cubs’ second baseman Darwin Barney about Zimmermann: “The thing about him is he shows great command with his pitches. He elevates when he wants to. He is definitely a guy you have to have a game plan against. He tried to pound the strike against us. We did a good job of getting his pitch count up.”

3B Ryan Zimmerman, who had four hits on Saturday, drove in the game-winning run on Sunday. He had a single to left in the eighth against Pedro Strop to bring in Denard Span.