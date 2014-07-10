Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister improved to 8-2 on the season with a strong seven-inning effort in Wednesday’s 6-2 victory over the Orioles. He gave up two runs on seven hits and improved to 52-52 in his career on a night where the right-hander worked his way out of several jams. “It was a battle all night, and that’s kind of the way I look at it,” Fister said. “It’s always a one-pitch adjustment. It’s always a battle to keep the ball down.”

3B Anthony Rendon is a finalist for the last spot on the National League All-Star team. The final results of that vote will be announced Thursday, but Rendon -- who usually plays second base -- made an All-Star type of play in Wednesday’s win. He scooped up a hard-hit grounder from Baltimore catcher Caleb Joseph and turned it into an inning-ending double play as the Nationals were holding on to a two-run lead. “He handled every chance tonight perfectly,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “It’s not easy to do, playing second base is completely backwards from playing the other side of the diamond, so it’s not an easy transition.”

SS Ian Desmond also hit a solo homer in Wednesday’s game. That’s his third home run in the last eight games, and his 16 homers rank second among National League shortstops.

C Wilson Ramos extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a solo homer in the second inning Wednesday night. That was his third homer of the season, and this is the longest streak of his career.