Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LF Bryce Harper is mired in a 1-for-20 skid after going 0-for-3 Thursday. He missed 52 games this season after injuring his left thumb April 25 against the Padres, and he still appears to be working on his timing at the plate. Manager Matt Williams said he is not concerned about the young left fielder coming around. “He’s close,” Williams said. “It’s coming. I know he doesn’t want to hear that, but it really is coming.”

INF Anthony Rendon played flawlessly at third base for the second consecutive game, and he also went 2-for-5. Manager Matt Williams continues to be impressed by poise of the young infielder, who is batting .285. “His heart rate is the same regardless,” Williams said. “He never seems to panic.”

3B Ryan Zimmerman served as the designated hitter for the second consecutive night, allowing Anthony Rendon to once again take his spot at third base. Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with an RBI after going hitless in three at-bats the previous night.

2B Kevin Frandsen got the start Thursday against the Orioles and LHP Wei-Yin Chen. He batted ninth and went 1-for-4. Manager Matt Williams said he wanted to make sure all of his players were getting adequate playing time, and he also wanted to rest to some of the guys who have been in the lineup almost every day. “Franny has played well. His last couple of at-bats have been good,” Williams said. Frandsen is batting .241 in 61 games this season.

SS Ian Desmond left Thursday’s game in the eighth inning with a sore right thumb after being hit with an 88 mph fastball from Orioles RHP Darren O‘Day. X-rays on the thumb were negative, and Desmond does not appear to be heading to the disabled list. He went 1-for-3 and is batting .241. “It doesn’t feel good, but it’s not broken,” Desmond said. “I can just hope for the best and pray.”