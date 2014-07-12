Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LF Bryce Harper ended a 1-for-22 slump with a leadoff homer in the seventh inning of Friday’s loss to the Phillies. It was the only hit in four at-bats for Harper, who returned from the disabled list June 30 after missing 57 games following surgery on his left thumb.

CF Denard Span went 2-for-4 Friday against Philadelphia, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Span is hitting .306 in that stretch. Washington is 26-13 when he reaches at least twice in a game.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann took the loss Friday against Philadelphia, lasting just 3 1/3 innings before departing with what was described as a biceps cramp. He will undergo an MRI on Saturday. Zimmermann, who had pitched to a 1.26 ERA over his previous seven starts, allowed four runs on six hits. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter, but allowed a two-run double to Domonic Brown in the second and a two-run homer to Jimmy Rollins in the third. He will undergo an MRI on Saturday, but manager Matt Williams does not expect Zimmermann, who made the National League All-Star team for the second straight season, to be able to pitch in Tuesday’s game in Minneapolis.

C Wilson Ramos went 1-for-4 Friday against the Phillies, extending his career-best hitting streak to 14 games. Ramos, hitting .377 over those 14 games, owns the majors’ longest active streak. It is also the longest by a National this season.