Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (7-6), Saturday’s starting pitcher, allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings while throwing a season-high-tying 111 pitches and striking out nine to boost his National League-leading total to 149. Strasburg, who picked up a no-decision, ran some deep counts, struggled a bit with his command and allowed seven hits. “Sometimes you’re just going to be a little bit off, but you have to keep pitching,” he said.

RHP Tanner Roark is scheduled to start Sunday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. After winning four consecutive decisions, Roark has lost his last two outings in which he has posted a 5.54 ERA. On May 3 against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Roark suffered his worst start of the season, going four innings and allowing seven runs and seven hits.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (biceps cramp) underwent an MRI exam on Saturday and the results were good, according to Washington manager Matt Williams. The MRI revealed a slight biceps strain and no structural damage. The Nationals don’t believe a trip to the disabled list will be necessary. “He’ll go on his normal throwing program and see how he feels,” Williams said. Zimmermann left Friday night’s start after 3 1/3 innings because of the injury.

3B Ryan Zimmerman went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th inning on Saturday against the Phillies. It was the 24th game-winning RBI that Zimmerman has produced in his career in the eighth inning or later. “He’s been clutch his whole career,” Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg said. “He’s the ultimate professional. He’s just going to go out there and do whatever he can to help the team win every day.”

C Wilson Ramos went 0-for-4 on Saturday against the Phillies to snap his career-high 14-game hitting streak. During the streak, Ramos hit .377 (20-for-53) with four doubles, two homers and six RBIs.