Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg continues to rack up the strikeouts, getting nine more Friday against the Brewers to increase his NL-leading total to 158, but he hasn’t been able to put together a dominant outing. Strasburg gave up four earned runs in the first three innings and dropped to 6-2 at Nationals Park this season and 7-7 overall. “My arm still feels fresh. That’s all you want,” Strasburg said.

OF Bryce Harper, in the hopes of breaking out of a 6-for-40 skid since coming off the disabled list, debuted a new batting stance Friday night. The tinkering seemed to work, as Harper went 3-for-4 with a home run with the new look.

RHP Tanner Roark will face the Brewers for the first time in his career Saturday. When facing a new team as a starter, Roark is 6-5 with a 2.34 ERA in 14 such starts.

OF Denard Span got the second half of the season off right, going 3-for-4 with a stolen base -- his third three-hit game of the season. The Nationals usually play well when Span gets them started, going 29-13 when he reaches base two or more times, but the formula did not work in Washington’s loss to Milwaukee on Friday.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann likely will make his next scheduled turn in the rotation Tuesday after being forced to leave his start July 11 with a strained right biceps. Zimmermann, who skipped the All-Star game in favor of rest, said he was ready. “I felt all along it was going to be fine and I knew the break would help,” he said.