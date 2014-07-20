Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LF Bryce Harper, who had three hits Friday with a new batting stance, started and played left again on Saturday against the Brewers. Harper was struggling before the All-Star break but had three hits Friday in the first game back after he made a slight change in his stance. “He lowered his hands a little bit,” said manager Matt Williams, who added Harper is also standing a little more upright. “That is a learning process for a very young player. It’s a great sign; at least he’s a little shorter to the ball. The days off cleared his mind. We need him to play well.”

RHP Tanner Roark made the start Saturday against the Brewers. He was originally slated to start Sunday with Gio Gonzalez going Saturday. But Gonzalez had airline flight problems and was not able to make the Nationals’ workout day on Thursday and throw his bullpen session. So Washington pushed back the Gonzalez start till Sunday, according to manager Matt Williams. Roark improved to 9-6 as he allowed just one run in seven innings. “He had good stuff,” said 3B Ryan Zimmerman.

OF Eury Perez continued his minor league rehab assignment with Class A Potomac of the Carolina League on Saturday and was 1-for-3 with two steals. He was put on the DL May 16 with a left toe fracture. He is hitting .321 in nine games for Potomac.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann is slated to start Tuesday after he left his July 11 start with a strained right biceps. He threw a bullpen Saturday and was cleared to throw Tuesday by manager Matt Williams.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start on Sunday against the Brewers. Prior to the All-Star break, he was slated to pitch Saturday but he had flight problems and was not able to make the Washington workout on Thursday at Nationals Park and thus missed throwing a bullpen session. He threw a side session on Friday. He is 4-0 with an ERA of 0.32 this season against NL Central teams.

3B Ryan Zimmerman had three hits and three RBIs in the win Saturday, with a two-run single as Washington scored five runs in the first. “It’s pretty obvious. Any time you get runs like that (early) it is nice,” said Zimmerman, one of five Washington players with at least two hits. “Getting a lot of runs in the first inning is definitely a big help. We got some timely hits like we didn’t yesterday.”

C Wilson Ramos had three hits and three RBIs Saturday, including a two-run single in the first. He is hitting .393 in his last 19 games and has been in the No. 8 hole of late for manager Matt Williams.