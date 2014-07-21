Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Craig Stammen came in the game in the fourth for starter Gio Gonzalez and retired all eight batters he faced. He did not figure in the decision but he lowered his ERA to 3.51. “I don’t know about saving the game,” said Stammen. “I started warming up in the third. I was halfway loose when the fourth inning came along. There is a reason I go down there (to the bullpen) in the first inning.”

OF Eury Perez (left toe fracture) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse.

RF Jayson Werth had a two-out double to left on Sunday to score Anthony Rendon with the game-winning run in the last of the ninth. Werth had two hits and is now hitting .283.

CF Denard Span had two more hits Sunday and is now hitting .279. He has reached base in 13 of the last 14 games and the Nationals are 31-14 when he reaches base at least twice in a game.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (right biceps strain) threw a bullpen session July 19 and is on track to start on July 22 at Colorado.

LHP Gio Gonzalez made the start on Sunday against the Brewers. Prior to the All-Star break, he was slated to pitch Saturday but he had flight problems and was not able to make the Washington workout on Thursday at Nationals Park and thus missed throwing a bullpen session. He threw a side session on Friday and on Sunday had a rough outing as he allowed four hits, three runs and three walks in 3 1/3 innings. “My command and my fastball were not where I wanted them to be,” Gonzalez said. “The bullpen did their job.”

3B Ryan Zimmerman had two hits on Sunday, including a two-run homer to tie the game in fourth. He did make a throwing error; he is batting .287.

C Jose Lobaton got the start on Sunday as regular catcher Wilson Ramos got the day off. Lobaton was 1-for-4 and is hitting .205.