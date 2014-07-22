Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister gave up nine hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings -- his third-shortest start of the season. He pitched 4 1/3 innings on May 9 at Oakland in his 2014 debut and 5 1/3 innings May 25 at Pittsburgh. He tied Tanner Roark for the team lead with nine wins. Fister, who walked two, has not issued more than two walks in any of his 14 starts this season.

LF Bryce Harper made a rare appearance on the bench at the start of a game Monday. Washington manager Matt Williams decided not to start the left-handed-hitting left fielder against the Colorado Rockies’ Franklin Morales, the first of three lefties the Nationals are scheduled to face in the series. He will get Harper back in the lineup Tuesday. Harper came off the bench and struck out in the seventh inning against right-hander Tommy Kahnle in the Rockies’ 7-2 win.

2B Danny Espinosa went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run. He grounded into a double play to end the second, extending his string of hitless at-bats to 27, the longest of his career, but then doubled home a run on his next at-bat in the fourth. Espinosa posted his third multi-extra-base hit game of the season. The last was April 14 at Miami.

RF Jayson Werth went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk, recording his third consecutive multi-hit game. He has nine multi-hit games in July and is batting .393 (22-for-56) with 10 doubles, six homers, 20 RBIs and 16 runs in the month.

SS Ian Desmond went 5-for-5, matching his career high for hits, and added two RBIs and three runs. He also had five hits on Sept. 15, 2011, in a road game against the New York Mets. Desmond had four singles and a two-run homer, his 17th home run of the season. His 17 homers as a shortstop are second in the majors only to Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki (21). Desmond’s multi-RBI game was his 16th of the season. The only National League players with more multi-RBI games are Ryan Braun (19) and Giancarlo Stanton and Andrew McCutchen (17 each).