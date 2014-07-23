Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LF Bryce Harper went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run. It was his third two-walk game of the season and the 17th of his career. Harper had a career-high three walks on May 4, 2012, against Philadelphia.

2B Anthony Rendon went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs. It was his 11th game with three or more hits this season, a figure that leads the Nationals and is tied for fourth in the National League.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann made his first start since July 11, when a right biceps strain forced him out after 3 1/3 innings at Philadelphia. Zimmermann, who threw 76 pitches Tuesday, 53 strikes, allowed four runs on eight hits -- six for extra bases -- in five innings. It was the fifth time this season he didn’t issue a walk. Zimmermann gave up two homers in a game for the first time this season. In 118 innings this season, Zimmermann has yielded nine homers.

3B Ryan Zimmerman left the game in the fifth inning with a right hamstring strain, and he will undergo an MRI exam Wednesday morning. He was injured running hard to first base and beating 2B DJ LeMahieu’s throw to avoid a double play.

SS Ian Desmond, after going 5-for-5 on Monday with a home run and four singles, went 2-for-3 with a double Tuesday. The five-hit game matched his career high, and he extended his streak to seven consecutive hits with a single and double on his first two at-bats Tuesday. He was hit by a pitch and struck out on his final two plate appearances. He hit safely in his ninth consecutive game, going 15-for-36 (.417) in that stretch with five doubles, two homers, nine RBIs and six runs.