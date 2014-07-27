Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LF Bryce Harper has tweaked his batting stance, sometimes during an at-bat. “It’s just feel,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He’s thinking about the adjustments he needs to make. Those adjustments will happen week to week, month to month. It’s noticeable because it’s Bryce. He’s just doing what everybody else does.” Harper is hitting .330 in his past 10 games.

LF Bryce Harper is fine after tweaking his left wrist while making a diving grab in the sixth inning on Friday. Trainer Lee Kuntz went out to attend to Harper, who waved him off. It was a brief scare for Harper, who was on the disabled list in April for a sprained thumb on the same hand. “It was a scare for us. But he’s fine. No issues,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said of Harper.

RHP Gio Gonzalez has been utilizing his changeup more. “From a hitter’s perspective, you can’t sit on the fastball,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He can throw both of those for strikes. That’s the secret to his success.” On Saturday, Gonzalez pitched seven solid innings, allowing one run, four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

2B Kevin Frandsen started at second base on Saturday, largely because he has had seven at-bats with two hits against Reds starter Johnny Cueto. “He’s got at-bats against Cueto, just him being familiar,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “If you can get a guy a start it helps to maintain that rhythm and timing.” Frandsen is hitting .241 in 67 games.

LHP Ross Detwiler’s role in the bullpen could expand. “He’s feeling more comfortable,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He’s throwing more breaking balls for strikes. He’s getting right-handers out. He’s got experience doing that as a starter.” Detwiler made 50 starts in two seasons before shifting to the bullpen this year. He has a 1.74 ERA in 20 2/3 innings since May 28.