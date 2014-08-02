Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister made the start on Friday against the Phillies. He entered the game with five wins in a row and four in his last four starts. “You always feel good with Doug on the mound,” said manager Matt Williams. Fister was hit with the loss even though he allowed just two runs in the first seven innings, one coming on a solo homer in the sixth by former Washington outfielder Marlon Byrd. It was the 21st homer of the year for Byrd. “I think he pitched really well, with the exception of the homer,” said manager Matt Williams. “Marlon hit a ball the other way out of the ballpark. I mean, it’s late in the game like that, certainly up in his pitch count, he’s not going to get beat to his pull side, certainly, and good job of hitting.” Fister is in his first season with Washington after coming to the Nationals in a trade from the Detroit Tigers. “I‘m attacking the zone. I didn’t quite make a pitch to Byrd and I got a little wild and it was the second inning, whatever it was, I got a little wild and they executed. I’ve got to be better than that, and that’s what it comes down to,” he said.

RHP Aaron Barrett was sent to Triple-A Syracuse after INF Asdrubal Cabrera was put on the 25-man roster, one day after he was traded to Washington from Cleveland. Barrett is 3-0 with an ERA of 3.21 in 40 games as a rookie this year for the Nationals. “Aaron has thrown a lot,” said manager Matt Williams. “We wanted to give him a little bit of a rest. It has been a grind on him.” Williams said the Nationals want Barrett back for the stretch drive.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start against the Phillies on Saturday night. Five of his 49 career wins have come against the Phillies. He has made 21 starts this year and averaged just under six innings per start.

2B Asdrubal Cabrera was in the starting lineup for the Nationals, one day after he was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Indians. He started at second and batted seventh on Friday. Is it tough to get traded? “It’s a little hard, you now. That’s the business. Now I‘m here, I‘m happy to be here,” he said. “To have a team like the Nationals, in first place, and they want you to play with them so that made me feel good.” He has played shortstop with the Indians the past few years but started at second on Friday for the Nationals. “That was a position I played when I came up with Cleveland,” he said. “I played second for two years there. I‘m pretty comfortable there.” Cabrera lined into a double play in his first at bat with Washington and lined out in his second at bat and then lined out to left in the seventh. He did make a nice play on a grounder to retire Jimmy Rollins in the third.