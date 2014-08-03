Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start on Sunday against the Phillies in the series finale. He is 0-3 with an ERA of 4.19. In his last start on Wednesday he threw well at Miami but was tagged with the loss.

3B Anthony Rendon had three hits and four RBIs in the win over the Phillies on Saturday. “Anthony had a great game. Everybody swung the bat really well,” said Washington manager Matt Williams.

CF Denard Span has reached base with a hit or walk in 28 straight games. He had two hits and two runs on Saturday.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann started against the Phillies on Saturday night. Six of his 50 career wins have come against the Phillies after he threw seven shutout innings. “We have seen him before,” manager Ryne Sandberg of the Phillies said of Zimmermann. “He got the early lead and they had to feel good. He just pounded the zone with strikes. He mixes his pitches well. He had good stuff tonight.” Zimmermann (7-5) had not pitched at home since July 6, when he threw seven shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs.

2B Asdrubal Cabrera was in the starting lineup again for the Nationals, two days after he was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Indians. He had a triple and two hits as every Washington starter had a hit.