Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg started on Sunday against the Phillies in the series finale. In his last start Wednesday he threw well at Miami but was tagged with the loss. On Sunday, he gave up no runs and three hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk against the Phillies and got the win. “He had real good fastball command,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said of Strasburg. “But he mixes his breaking pitches and change up real well. It is hard to go up there and expect you are going to get a fastball.” Tyler Clippard pitched the eighth for Washington and closer Rafael Soriano threw the ninth in a non-save situation as the Nationals shut out the Phillies for the second game in a row as Strasburg got his first win since July 1. “I just want to go out there and make good pitches,” Strasburg said. Catcher Jose Lobaton “called a good game and worked really hard for me. It was a good team win.” Said Lobaton: “He threw strikes. He was using both sides of the plate (with his curve). It was better and better.”

LF Bryce Harper got the day off as Scott Hairston got the start in left against Cole Hamels. Harper entered the game for defense in the top of the eighth and then fanned in the last of the eighth. He is hitting .259 but has just three homers in 174 at-bats.

RHP Tanner Roark will get the start Monday against the Orioles at home. He has a decision in his last 14 starts with a mark of 9-5 in that span.

LF Scott Hairston got the start in left field in place of Bryce Harper. Hairston entered the game with a lifetime average of .390 with five homers in 41 at-bats against Cole Hamels. He was 1-for-3 before Harper took over in left in the eighth.

CF Denard Span reached base with a hit or walk in 29 straight games. His hit in the third inning gave the Nationals a 1-0 lead in the third against Cole Hamels and he was 2-for-3 and is now hitting .294.