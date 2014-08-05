Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Craig Stammen allowed six hits and two runs in one inning in the Nationals’ 7-3 loss to the Orioles. “I‘m giving up a lot of hits; 11 in the last two games. They have all been singles,” Stammen said. “I‘m a sinkerball pitcher, and sometimes they hit them where (there aren’t fielders).”

OF Steven Souza Jr. was called up from Triple-A Syracuse, where he led the International League in hitting. He had a .354 average with a .435 on-base percentage. a .601 slugging percentage, 18 homers and 70 RBIs in 91 games. Souza made his big league debut earlier this year with the Nationals and had one hit in eight at-bats. He was called up when OF Nate McLouth went on the disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation.

RHP Tanner Roark (11-7) started at home Monday against the Baltimore Orioles and was tagged with the loss after he won his previous four starts. He gave up seven hits and five earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. “He is having a great year. You can see why,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

OF Michael A. Taylor went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and a stolen base Monday in his Triple-A debut. He was promoted from Double-A Harrisburg to Syracuse when OF Steven Souza Jr. was promoted from Syracuse to the majors. Taylor, 23, hit .313 with 22 homers and 34 steals for Harrisburg.

1B Adam LaRoche entered Monday with a .161 batting average in his past 10 games. “The bat is dragging,” manager Matt Williams said. “He has been working with (hitting coach Rick Schu) on his angle.” LaRoche went 1-for-4 Monday, leaving his average at .266.

RF Jayson Werth was selected the National League Player of the Month for July. Last month, he hit .337 with six homers and 24 RBIs. Werth went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Monday.

OF Nate McLouth was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a right shoulder inflammation. “Over the last few days he has been really sore,” said manager Matt Williams, who added McLouth dived for a ball during the recent road trip in Miami. Williams said McLouth, in his first year with Washington, will get an anti-inflammation shot. “He will be fine,” Williams said. The former Baltimore outfielder is hitting .179 in 139 at bats.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start Tuesday at home against the New York Mets. In two starts against the Mets this year, he is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA. For his career, he is 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 10 starts against New York.