Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister (10-3, 2.68) saw his streak of five straight wins end despite an impressive effort last time out. He allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings of a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia. He’s allowed three earned runs or less in 13 of his 15 starts. Has made one start against the Mets, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing a run on eight hits in a 6-1 win last August.

C Sandy Leon was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, replacing C Wilson Ramos, who was placed on the paternity list. It’s Leon’s third stint with the Nationals this season. He’s 10-for-59 (.169) with a homer and three RBIs. The switch-hitting catcher is batting .212 (25-for-118) in 34 games with Syracuse with eight doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs.

RHP Taylor Jordan (right elbow soreness) was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 5. He has not pitched for Syracuse since June 5. He went 0-3 with a 5.61 ERA in five starts for Washington before he was demoted to the minors in late April.

LHP Matt Thornton was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees. Thornton, 37, was 0-3 with 12 holds and a 2.55 ERA in 46 appearances with the Yankees. In his 24 2/3 innings pitched, Thornton has walked just six and struck out 20. Washington manager Matt Williams said Thornton will aid the National bullpen beyond just coming in to face left-handers. “He’s also got a whole bunch of holds in his career, which means that he’s pitching an inning late in games. He’s got experience doing that,” Williams said.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (6-8, 4.01) took the loss Monday night against New York. He went six innings and allowed four runs on six hits, striking out six and walking two. “The positive was go get past four innings,” said Gonzalez, who left in the third inning of his last start and is winless since July 5th. “To see myself in the seventh inning with like eighty-something pitches is definitely an improvement.”

3B Ryan Zimmerman (hamstring) is expected to be out six weeks with a Grade 3 hamstring strain, according to general manager Mike Rizzo. Manager Matt Williams said Zimmerman, injured July 22nd, did some walking on the water treadmill as part of his first course of strengthening exercises. He’ll next work on a treadmill that enables him to reduce the amount of weight he puts on the hamstring. “But he’s been in the water and he’s moving, doing things, but it’s a long progression,” Williams said.

C Wilson Ramos was placed on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Players are given up to three days of paternity leave. Ramos and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter, Tuesday, but manager Matt Williams was unsure when his starting catcher would return. “The baseball player in you wants to be on the field and playing, but it’s very important for your family for you to be there too,” Williams said. “So we all understand that.” Ramos is batting .290 with three home runs and 25 RBIs in 49 games this season.