Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister was at his effective and fast-paced best vs. the Mets. He gave up one unearned run and six hits, with seven strikeouts and no walks, while throwing 101 pitches in 7 1/3 innings. 1B Adam LaRoche hit a three-run homer in the first. “It is certainly nice to get that,” Fister said. “Our guys played good defense. I think they played great defense.” What is it like to play behind Fister? “It’s fun. The game moves fast. I enjoy it,” 2B Danny Espinosa said.

OF Bryce Harper was 1-for-3 on Wednesday after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on Tuesday. Harper sat out 57 games earlier this season after surgery on his left thumb and has just three home runs and 14 RBIs in 52 games while hitting .250. Manager Matt Williams bristled at the idea of sending Harper down to the minors. “Generally, if you have young players, that’s what you do,” Williams said. “But this guy is a special young player. ... It’s not fair to the kid, it’s not fair to the rest of the guys in that clubhouse to even think about sending Bryce Harper to the minor leagues. ... It won’t happen.”

2B Danny Espinosa made his first start since Asdrubal Cabrera was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Indians on July 31. “Danny has been very good against left-handed pitchers lately,” manager Matt Williams said. “I just feel comfortable right now,” said Espinosa, a switch hitter who hit his third homer from the right side against Mets starter Jonathon Niese in the sixth. “I prepare as if I am going to play. I know my role. I go about my routine” before the game.

RHP Blake Treinen was sent to Triple-A Syracuse as the Nationals activated veteran LHP Matt Thornton. The rookie has been used both as a starter and reliever this year, going 1-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 11 games (five starts).

LHP Matt Thornton, acquired off waivers from the New York Yankees on Tuesday, was activated in time for Wednesday’s game. He relieved Doug Fister in the eighth inning and allowed an RBI single by Daniel Murphy but then got out of the inning to keep the lead at 6-1.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start the series finale Thursday afternoon against the Mets. In his last three starts he is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA. He has not allowed a homer at home in his last nine starts, over 55 innings.