Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start on Friday in Atlanta. He threw eight scoreless innings in his last start, at home against the Phillies. He is 6-2 with an ERA of 2.91 in 14 career starts in the month of August.

LF Bryce Harper hit the second walk-off homer of his career with a two-run shot to beat the Mets 5-3. ”I got extension on the ball. I was trying to let my barrel work and get the bat on the ball,“ Harper said. ”Hopefully we can keep winning ballgames. Hopefully we can keep it rolling down in Atlanta.“ Washington won its first extra-inning game at home this year after five losses.”

C Sandy Leon was sent to Triple-A Syracuse when Wilson Ramos was activated off the paternity list prior to the Thursday game. He is hitting .169 in 59 at bats this year for the Nationals.

1B Adam LaRoche, who hit two homers Wednesday, was one of five Washington players with at least two hits Thursday. He is now hitting .275 after a recent slump.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann made the start on Thursday in a day game with the Mets. He gave up three runs in 6 1/3 innings and did not figure in the decision. The Nationals won it with a two-run homer in the 13th by Bryce Harper. “Anytime you hit a walkoff homer ... it helps,” Zimmermann said.

SS Ian Desmond had a two-run homer in the second and an RBI single in the fourth. He leads the Nationals with 18 homers this season.

C Wilson Ramos came off the temporarily inactive list (paternity leave) before Thursday’s game. He did not see action as Jose Lobaton got the start back of the dish. Ramos is hitting .295 in 190 at-bats.