Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (8-10) continued to suffer against the Braves. Strasburg gave up seven runs in five innings on Friday and allowed four home runs in a game for the first time. He has allowed 22 earned runs in 28 1/3 innings in seven starts at Turner Field. Strasburg did strike out nine batters and leads the league with 186.

RF Steven Souza Jr. left Friday’s game early after slamming his left shoulder into the right-field wall while trying to catch Freddie Freeman’s home run ball. Souza hit the wall while running at full speed and fell to the field. He will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

RHP Tanner Roark (11-7, 2.94) had his four-game winning streak snapped by the Orioles in his last start. Roark allowed five runs in 6 1/3 innings. He beat the Braves on June 22, allowing one earned run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Roark’s ERA is a full point higher away from Nationals Park; it’s 2.40 at home and 3.49 at home.

3B Anthony Rendon hit his 15th homer, a three-run shot, on Friday. That leaves him tied with 1B Adam LaRoche for second-most on the team. The run was his 80th, tying him for the major league lead.

RF Jayson Werth did not play in Friday’s series opener with Atlanta. Werth had a sprained right ankle and sore right shoulder and was given the day off by manager Matt Williams who described his outfielder as “beat up.” Werth’s status will be assessed on Saturday.

CF Denard Span extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the fourth inning. Span has reached base in 34 straight games, second longest in club history, and 10 behind the club record of 44 set by Ryan Zimmerman in 2009.