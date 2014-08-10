Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Steven Souza Jr., who left Friday’s game after slamming into the right-field wall while trying to catch Freddie Freeman’s second-inning home run, passed a follow-up concussion test Saturday and pinch ran in the 11th inning despite a sore left shoulder. Souza is 1-for-12 with the Nationals, but he hit .354 with 18 homers, 70 RBIs and 24 stolen bases for Triple-A Syracuse.

RF Jayson Werth, bothered by a sore right ankle and right shoulder for about a week, was a late scratch from the lineup Saturday after being given the day off in Friday’s series opener. He entered the game as a pinch hitter and walked in the 11th inning. Werth was named National League Player of the Month after hitting .337 in July. He is batting .280 with 12 homers and 63 RBIs this season but is just 6-for-34 with 17 strikeouts against the Braves.

CF Denard Span extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a triple in the fifth inning Saturday and later added a single. He has reached base in 35 straight games, the second longest streak in club history, and nine behind the club record of 44 set by Ryan Zimmerman in 2009. Span is batting .305.

LHP Gio Gonzalez, who faces the Braves in the series finale Sunday night in Atlanta, has lost his past four decisions while falling to 6-8 with a 4.01 ERA. He hasn’t won since July 5 and allowed nine earned runs and 14 hits in 9 2/3 innings in his last two starts.