Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister remained on a roll Tuesday, when he threw seven shutout innings to earn the win in the Nationals’ 7-1 victory over the Mets. Fister allowed seven hits but walked none and struck out four in a 107-pitch performance. He is 12-3 with a 2.34 ERA in 17 starts this year, including 3-1 with an 0.64 ERA in his last four starts.

OF Michael Taylor had a major league debut to remember Tuesday, when he went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the Nationals’ 7-1 win over the Mets. Taylor singled in his first career at-bat in the first and homered to the opposite field in his third at-bat in the sixth inning. He is the first Nationals player to record a hit in his first career at-bat since INF Zach Walters did it last Sept. 6 and the first Nationals player to homer in his first career game since LHP Tommy Milone achieved the feat -- also against the Mets -- on Sept. 3, 2011. Taylor, whom the Nationals selected in the sixth round of the 2009 draft, was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

RF Jayson Werth (sore right shoulder) underwent an MRI exam Tuesday night and did not play in the Nationals’ 7-1 win over the Mets. Werth also missed last Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves and was a pinch hitter Saturday before returning to the starting lineup Sunday, when he aggravated the injury while diving. Manager Matt Williams said he doesn’t believe Werth is seriously hurt and that the Nationals will know the results of the MRI on Wednesday.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will look to win for just the third time in the last two months Wednesday night when he takes the mound for the Nationals in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Zimmermann faced the Mets in his most recent start last Thursday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after giving up three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five over 6 1/3 innings in the Nationals’ 5-3 victory at Nationals Park. Zimmermann is 2-3 in his last 10 starts dating back to June 13 despite posting a 2.92 ERA in that span. He has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of those 10 starts. He is 5-5 with a 3.35 ERA in 18 career starts against the Mets, whom he has opposed more than any other team.