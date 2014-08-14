Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will look to solve his road woes Thursday night, when he takes the mound for the Nationals in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Strasburg is 7-2 with a 2.41 ERA in 13 starts this season at Nationals Park but just 1-8 with a 5.25 ERA in 12 road starts. He fell to 0-6 with a 6.29 ERA in his last seven road starts dating to June 14 last Friday, when he gave up seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine over five innings as the Nationals lost to the Atlanta Braves, 7-6.

RF Jayson Werth (AC joint sprain in his right shoulder) received a cortisone shot Wednesday and is expected to miss at least one more game as he waits for the shot to take effect. Werth has been hampered recently by a sore shoulder -- he has sat out three of the Nationals’ 12 games this month, exited early in two others and served as a pinch hitter once -- and underwent an MRI exam Tuesday that showed no structural damage. Werth is hitting .279 with 12 homers and 63 RBIs in 112 games.

CF Denard Span didn’t start Wednesday but appeared as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning and went 0-for-1 in the Nationals’ 3-2 win over the Mets. Span’s partial night off came one night after his streak of reaching base safely in 36 straight games came to an end in the Nationals’ 7-1 win over the Mets. Manager Matt Williams said Span could use a day off after such a lengthy streak, which was the second-longest by a Nationals player since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005.

2B Asdrubal Cabrera hit his first homer as a member of the Nationals on Wednesday, when his solo homer in the eighth inning provided the Nationals their margin of victory in a 3-2 win over the Mets. Cabrera last homered on July 18, when he was playing for the Cleveland Indians. The homer was the 10th of the season for Cabrera, who has reached double digits in homers in each of the last four seasons.