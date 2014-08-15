Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg earned a rare road win Thursday, when he allowed an unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings as the Nationals beat the Mets, 4-1. Strasburg entered Thursday just 1-8 with a 5.25 ERA in 12 road starts this year but cruised past the Mets, who got just two runners into scoring position. Overall this season, Strasburg is 9-10 with a 3.53 ERA and a National League-high 194 strikeouts in 163 1/3 innings.

RHP Tanner Roark will make his third attempt at earning his 12th win when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park. Roark didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Saturday when he gave up one run on six hits and three walks while striking out six over seven innings in the Nationals’ 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. It was the 12th time in 26 starts this season Roark has allowed one run or less, including the fifth time in his last six starts. Entering Thursday, Roark ranked ninth in the National League in ERA (2.86) and seventh in batting average against (.233). Roark has never before faced the Pirates.

RF Jayson Werth (AC joint sprain in his right shoulder) told Nationals manager Matt Williams that he felt “50 percent better” Thursday morning, a day after he received a cortisone shot. Werth, who hasn’t played since Sunday and has missed four games this month, is expected to remain out of the starting lineup Friday, though Williams said Werth could serve as a pinch-hitter. Werth is hitting .279 with 12 homers and 63 RBI in 112 games.

OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) has yet to begin baseball activities. Manager Matt Williams said Thursday McLouth is undergoing strengthening exercises and that he is “on target” in his rehab, though it appears unlikely he’ll return from the 15-day disabled list when first eligible on Sunday. McLouth is hitting .173 with one homer and seven RBI in 139 at-bats.