Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Steven Souza, Jr. (right shoulder strain) will make some rehab appearances in the minor leagues at some point, according to manager Matt Williams. “He is going to be fine,” Williams said. Souza went on the DL Aug. 10 after chasing down a homer by the Braves in Atlanta last weekend.

OF Bryce Harper appears to be heating up after he missed 57 games with a thumb sprain earlier this year. He had three homers in the eight games prior to Friday then had a two-run single with the bases loaded in the first to give Washington a 3-0 lead. He had two hits and drove in two runs and is up to .259.

RHP Tanner Roark made the start on Friday against the Pirates. He entered the game with a lifetime ERA of 1.99 in 90 2/3 innings at Nationals Park. He allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings and got the win and improved to 12-7 this season. “Overall I felt good. We got the win. Confidence is high in this clubhouse,” Roark said. “I try to put zeroes up on the board. The change up was good.” Roark may not have had his best stuff but he prevailed. “He has a knack of keeping it together. That is what the great ones do,” first baseman Adam LaRoche said. Said Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle: “He throws his fastball a high percentage of the time. He also mixes in more changeup than breaking balls to left-handers and more sliders than a curveball to right-handers.”

OF Michael Taylor started for the fourth game in a row and also made his first appearance at Nationals Park. He started in right field on Friday in place of Jayson Werth, who has an aching right shoulder. Taylor was 0-for-4 and is hitting .143 after he had two hits, including a homer, in his first game Tuesday.

1B Adam LaRoche had RBI singles in his first two at bats Friday to help Washington take a 5-0 lead. “We are not changing a thing. There is a lot of ball to play,” he said of a six-game lead over the Atlanta Braves.

OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder inflammation) will get a second opinion from a doctor on his injury, according to manager Matt Williams. “It is not responding as he would like,” Williams said. “It is a concern, of course.” McLouth went on the DL Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 2.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start on Saturday against the Pirates. He is 2-0 with an ERA of 3.28 in four career starts against the Pirates. Washington is 3-0 when Gonzalez starts against the Pirates and Oakland was 1-0 when he faced Pittsburgh.

INF/OF Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring strain) continues to work his way back from his injury, according to manager Matt Williams, and has been running on a treadmill. “He is progressing. He is doing fine,” Williams said. “At what point he can get out on the field we don’t know that yet.” Zimmerman went on the DL July 23.