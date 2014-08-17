Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister will start the series finale Sunday against Pittsburgh. He has made 17 starts this year and has allowed just 13 walks in 111 2/3 innings in his first season with Washington. In his career against the Pirates, he is 1-1 with a 1.47 ERA in three starts.

1B Adam LaRoche hit a two-run homer in the eighth to tie the game at 3 against the Pirates on Saturday. “He has really been concentrating in batting practice,” Washington manager Matt Williams said of LaRoche, who is hitting .333 (18-for-54) with five homers and 11 RBIs this month.

OF Jayson Werth, who has an aching right shoulder, did a full workout before Saturday’s game, but he did not play against the Pirates. Manager Matt Williams said Werth could be ready to start Sunday.

LHP Gio Gonzalez gave up three runs in five innings against the Pirates before he was lifted for a pinch hitter. He has not won since July 5, and he has gone just 29 2/3 innings in his last six starts -- less than five innings per outing. “That is how my luck has been going. You have to keep battling through it,” he said.

C Wilson Ramos hit a ground-rule double in the ninth for the game-winning hit in Washington’s 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh. “He threw me the perfect pitch to hit the other way,” Ramos said of Pittsburgh LHP Justin Wilson. “I hit it good.”