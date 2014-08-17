FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 17, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Doug Fister will start the series finale Sunday against Pittsburgh. He has made 17 starts this year and has allowed just 13 walks in 111 2/3 innings in his first season with Washington. In his career against the Pirates, he is 1-1 with a 1.47 ERA in three starts.

1B Adam LaRoche hit a two-run homer in the eighth to tie the game at 3 against the Pirates on Saturday. “He has really been concentrating in batting practice,” Washington manager Matt Williams said of LaRoche, who is hitting .333 (18-for-54) with five homers and 11 RBIs this month.

OF Jayson Werth, who has an aching right shoulder, did a full workout before Saturday’s game, but he did not play against the Pirates. Manager Matt Williams said Werth could be ready to start Sunday.

LHP Gio Gonzalez gave up three runs in five innings against the Pirates before he was lifted for a pinch hitter. He has not won since July 5, and he has gone just 29 2/3 innings in his last six starts -- less than five innings per outing. “That is how my luck has been going. You have to keep battling through it,” he said.

C Wilson Ramos hit a ground-rule double in the ninth for the game-winning hit in Washington’s 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh. “He threw me the perfect pitch to hit the other way,” Ramos said of Pittsburgh LHP Justin Wilson. “I hit it good.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.