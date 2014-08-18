Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister made the start in the series finale on Sunday against the Pirates. He entered the game with an ERA of 2.34 in his first 17 starts this season. Fister pitched seven innings and allowed two unearned runs but did not figure in the decision. But as always he praised his teammates and was happy for the 6-5 win in 11 innings. “Today was a tribute to team mentality in general,” said Fister. “Guys are playing well together. It is a crazy game.”

1B Adam LaRoche, who had a homer on Saturday, was hitless in three at-bats Sunday but drew two walks. He is hitting .273.

RHP Rafael Soriano gave up three runs in the ninth for a blown save. He was going for his 30th save of the year. “I know what I need to do. I know I am not doing my job. I will come back tomorrow and see what happens,” Soriano said. “I felt comfortable. It happens sometimes.” His ERA is now at 2.59 after it was below 1.00 early in the year.

CF Denard Span continues to excel. He had two hits Sunday, both after the seventh inning. He is hitting .303 and the team is 40-21 when he gets on base at least twice.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will face the Diamondbacks in the first game of a four-game set on Monday in Washington. The native of Wisconsin entered this month with a career ERA of 3.94 in August but so far this month, he is 2-0 with an ERA of 1.37 in three starts. Zimmermann has made 24 starts and has two complete games and one shutout.

C Wilson Ramos, who had the game-winning hit Saturday, started again on Sunday. He was 1-for-5 and is now hitting .295.