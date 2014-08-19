Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Craig Stammen escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the 11th inning Monday. He wound up as the winning pitcher in the Nationals’ 5-4, 11-inning victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. “I just made good pitches, and they didn’t hit them,” he said. “I got lucky. Obviously, the cards were stacked against me, and there was only a certain way I was going to get out of it, and ... that’s the way it went.”

1B Adam LaRoche hit a walk-off solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning Monday night to give the Nationals a 5-4 victory over the D-backs. LaRoche, a solid clutch hitter throughout his career, never hit a walk-off shot until career at-bat number 5,048 on Monday. “I got every bit of that one,” LaRoche said with a smile. “Nice to get my first (walk-off). Took me long enough. It was a good feeling.”

RF Jayson Werth, slowed recently by shoulder problems, returned to the starting lineup Monday for the first time since Aug. 10. He had one plate appearance in three games since spraining the AC joint in his right shoulder. Werth finished 1-for-4 Monday, and he gave Washington a 4-3 lead with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann turned in another strong effort in Monday’s game against Arizona. He went seven-plus innings and gave up three runs on four hits in the Nationals’ 5-4 victory. He got a no-decision, leaving after giving up a two-run homer to Arizona SS Didi Gregorius in the eighth that gave the D-backs a 3-2 lead. “I was happy to go back out there for the eighth. I just didn’t make my pitches late in the game,” Zimmermann said.

OF Nate McLouth, on the disabled list since early August due to right shoulder inflammation, was scheduled to undergo an arthrogram (an MRI with dye). He remains shut down. Manager Matt Williams said the shoulder was not improving as much as McLouth hoped.

2B Asdrubal Cabrera stayed in the game after being momentarily stunned when he was accidentally kicked in the face (across the nose and lips) while sliding to break up a double play in the third. Arizona SS Didi Gregorius’ foot nailed Cabrera, but the second baseman was able to continue playing and didn’t even need concussion tests. “I had a headache for the first two innings. After that, it’s gone,” he said.

OF Nate Schierholtz signed a minor league contract with the Nationals on Monday. He has played with the Cubs, Phillies and Giants and is a good pinch hitter (.289 average in 166 at-bats). He will go to Triple-A Syracuse at first and probably help the Nationals at some point in the final six weeks. “He’s got a lot of experience, and he’s a good player,” manager Matt Williams said. “It was a good pick-up for us.”