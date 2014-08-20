Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg started on Tuesday for the Nationals against Arizona. He improved to 10-10 overall and 8-2 at home as he allowed just one run in eight innings in an 8-1 win. “He certainly could have gone out for the ninth, which is great,” said Washington manager Matt Williams of Strasburg. “He stepped up.” Strasburg leads the National League in strikeouts with 198 but had just four against Arizona. “They are going to put the ball in play,” Strasburg said of Arizona. His performance was huge as the Nationals had played two 11-inning games in a row. Arizona manager Kirk Gibson was impressed with Strasburg, who pitched in Phoenix earlier this year. “He threw the ball good obviously, eight strong innings for those guys and went deep into the game, kept us off balance,” Gibson said. “We got the run in the first inning, he settled right down. We had minimal opportunities off him. He started with his fastball early, his change was good tonight, breaking ball, he’s got a good breaking ball -- he’s much more polished than he used to be. Used to be more of a thrower, now he’s got great stuff, electric, and he’s certainly grown to become a really good pitcher as well.”

LF Bryce Harper was thrown out after he singled on Monday as he tried to draw a throw from the right fielder. “It’s a little over aggressive,” said manager Matt Williams. “We talked.” Harper was 1-for-3 Tuesday and is hitting .253.

RHP Tanner Roark will start on Wednesday against Arizona. He is 4-0 with an ERA of 0.56 in five career games (four starts) against National West foes. Roark, called up to the majors last year, has one of the best ERAs in MLB since he was promoted to Washington in 2013 from Triple-A Syracuse.

RF Jayson Werth made his second start in a row Tuesday after being bothered by right shoulder soreness for the past 10 days. He had three hits and scored twice and is now hitting .284.

CF Denard Span is hitting .302 and had hit safely in 21 straight home games. “He is hitting the ball back through the middle more,” said manager Matt Williams. He was 1-for-4 with a run Tuesday.

SS Ian Desmond had a big night Tuesday. He stole his 100th career base in the first and ended up with three hits and four RBIs as the team won its eighth in a row. “We are kind of coming together. We have stabled our way. We know there is a lot of work to be done,” he said. “It was good to see Stephen pitch as well as he did. It seemed like he threw all strikes. He put the ball in play; that helps the offense.”