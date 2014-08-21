Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LF Bryce Harper had three hits, including a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth. He scored the game-winner on a single by Anthony Rendon. Harper is hitting .262 after he had two hits in his previous 13 at-bats before Wednesday. “We are a great team. We have a great pitching staff and a great lineup,” Harper said. “We just have to keep winning ballgames.”

RHP Tanner Roark allowed no runs in seven innings but did not figure in the decision vs. Arizona on Wednesday. Roark lowered his ERA to 2.80 and remained at 12-7. Washington has won five games in walk-off fashion this month. “It is pretty crazy. It is awesome,” Roark said. “We have a lot of heart. We play hard until the game is over. Nobody ever gives up. It gives you a heart attack every game, it seems like. Everyone goes crazy (in the clubhouse). It is nuts in here. It is nuts out there (in the dugout).” Roark, called up to the majors last year, has one of the best ERAs in MLB since he was promoted to Washington in 2013 from Triple-A Syracuse.

INF Anthony Rendon got the night off before he came off the bench to get the winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth in the 3-2 win. “He is a great hitter. He swings the bat well,” said LF Bryce Harper, who scored the winning run as Rendon smashed a ball down the third-base line past 3B Cliff Pennington.

RF Jayson Werth made his third start in a row Wednesday after being bothered by right shoulder soreness for the past 10 days. He was 1-for-4 with an RBI double.

CF Denard Span had a hit in 21 games in a row at home before going 0-for-4 Wednesday. He is hitting .300 and leads the team with 34 doubles and 26 steals.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will get the start at home Thursday in the series finale against Arizona. He has made 20 starts and allowed 103 hits in 113 innings. But he has averaged less than five innings per start in his last five outings.

2B Asdrubal Cabrera has been just what the Nationals wanted when they traded for him on July 31. He came from the Cleveland Indians as young INF Zach Walters went to Cleveland. He has reached base in 13 games in a row and hit in the No. 2 hole Wednesday as Anthony Rendon, the regular No. 2 hitter, got the night off before his game-winning pinch-hit in the ninth.

3B Ryan Zimmerman will most likely take part in Instructional League games in Florida in September since most minor league affiliates will be done by mid-September. “He does not have to play in a lot of rehab games,” general manager Mike Rizzo told 106.7 The Fan in Washington on Wednesday. Manager Matt Williams thinks Zimmerman will return “sometime in September. When, I don’t know.” Zimmerman was in the outfield during batting practice Wednesday and made a few short throws. He has been on the disabled list since July 23 with a right hamstring strain. “No baseball activities as of yet,” Williams said.