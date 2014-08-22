Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Steven Souza, Jr. (right shoulder strain) began a minor league rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 10. He is hitting .083 in 12 at-bats for Washington. He had one hit in two at-bats for Hagerstown.

RHP Doug Fister will get the start at home Friday against the San Francisco Giants. He has 74 strikeouts with just 14 walks this year in 118 2/3 innings.

LF Bryce Harper had two hits Thursday, after he had three hits on Wednesday. Many of his hits are going up the middle, which is a good sign according to manager Matt Williams. Harper is up to .266.

INF Danny Espinosa got a rare start at short at Ian Desmond got the day off. “He’s a really good defender,” manager Matt Williams said of Espinosa, who is normally used at second. He was 1-for-4 and is now hitting .214.

INF Anthony Rendon got the game-winning hit on Wednesday in the last of the ninth. Then on Thursday his grounder was misplayed in the last of the ninth and Denard Span scored from second on the error by Arizona third baseman Jordan Pacheco for a 1-0 win.

LF Nate McLouth underwent season-ending right shoulder surgery Thursday to repair a torn labrum. He hit .173/.280/.237 with one homer and seven RBIs in 79 games for Washington this year.

RHP Tyler Clippard has blown two leads in the last week but he is still 7-2 with 29 holds with an ERA of 1.95. Clippard has been used a lot in the last week and did not pitch Thursday.

LHP Gio Gonzalez got the start at home Thursday in the series finale against Arizona. Gonzalez reached 100 pitches by the fifth inning in his previous two starts but threw 97 Thursday as he went seven scoreless innings and allowed just four hits. The left-hander had not had a scoreless outing since he went eight innings against the Chicago Cubs at home July 5. “This outing means a lot to me; steps in the right direction,” said Gonzalez, who averaged less than five innings per start in his last six outings. “All in all it was a great Nats’ win.”

3B Ryan Zimmerman (right hamstring strain) threw for the first time in pre-game drills Thursday. He has been on the disabled list since July 23. He is hitting .282 in 195 at-bats for the Nationals.

SS Ian Desmond got a rare day off Thursday as Danny Espinosa got the start at short. Desmond leads the Nationals in home runs and RBIs. “He wants to play every day. He feels responsible. He does not want to miss any of the Giants series” that begins Friday, said manager Matt Williams.